Now in its third season, Celebrity Bridge of Lies has been extended to 10 new episodes after the last season reached a peak of 2.3 million viewers in spring of last year.

The first episode of season 3 will feature a team made up of some of the UK's most popular TV presenters, with Matt Allwright, Kaye Adams, Ade Adepitan and Charlotte Hawkins all trying their luck on the bridge.

Ross Kemp. BBC / STV Studios / Graeme Hunter

As viewers will soon see, Matt is challenged to find songs with repeated words in their titles, Kaye must look for landmarks found in Italy and Ade is tasked with finding pairs of sportspeople known for the same sports.

Meanwhile, Charlotte must only step on the tiles that feature horned animals. But will any of the celebrities falter under the pressure and Ross's watchful eye?

Launching back in 2022, Ross Kemp has been at the helm ever since, and he was keen to do it as soon as he was approached.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Kemp said: "I had been sent other game shows beforehand and thought, 'I just can't see myself making that land,' but this was novel and different from every other thing out there.

"It's an original format and it suits my personality, because it's a bit of giggling and a bit of fun – and then at the end it can get quite tense!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Celebrity Bridge of Lies returns on Saturday 3rd May on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.