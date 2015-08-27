Country: USA

Famous, why? Part of the Baldwin acting clan, including brothers Alec, Stephen and William, and for his starring role in US cop show Homicide: Life on the Streets

Bio: Daniel goes into the CBB house knowing exactly what to expect having seen his brother Stephen appear on the show in 2010.

Family's important for the US actor – his three brothers are all in the acting business (sadly, Marvellous Neil Baldwin is no relation).

A born again Christian, Daniel has had plenty of demons to battle in the past, with a history of drug and alcohol abuse – he told a documentary filmmaker in 2007 that he was "a straight-up cocaine addict" – but the Baldwin brother says nowadays he won't have a problem with other housemates having a drink in front of him.

And, given that he's already appeared on the American version of I'm A Celebrity and Celebrity Fit Club, he'll certainly be in tip top reality shape to take on the best of British.

Then... slick acting skills in 1993 remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

Now... Coming clean about rehab