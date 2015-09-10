Need inspiration? Here are the childhood heroes the celebrities chose:

Presenter Dermot O'Leary wrapped up to become explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton

More like this

“My childhood hero was the explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton. He was an adventurer from the early 1900s, known for trekking places like the Antarctic," O'Leary explained. "As a young lad, who wouldn’t want to be an explorer? It’s been great fun to don the fancy dress for BBC Children in Need - please do show your support and do the same!”

Tess Daly slipped on her jumpsuit to transform into Olivia Newton-John

“While dressing up as your hero is a fun and simple thing to do, it really can help make a big difference," Daly said. "By supporting BBC Children in Need, you'll be helping benefit the lives of some of the most disadvantaged young people, right here in the UK. So dust off your fancy-dress gear, and let's make this happen!"

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is practically perfect in every way as Mary Poppins

“I loved Dame Julie Andrews when I was little – everything about her films is just so enchanting, and they were a big part of my childhood," Ellis-Bextor said. "BBC Children in Need is a cause that’s close to my heart, and I really do want to encourage everyone to support it. It’s been such fun dressing up - hopefully we’ve inspired others to get involved and help raise money for a really worthwhile cause.”

Nick Grimshaw swaggers as Liam Gallagher

"When it came to picking someone to dress up as I really did struggle, but Liam Gallagher had to be my final choice. His music was the soundtrack to my childhood."

Rochelle Humes is super as Wonder Woman

“Wonder Woman is the epitome of a strong female role model. I had such fun finally getting the chance to dress up as her, and I hope everyone across the UK enjoys dressing up as their childhood hero for BBC Children in Need this year. It really will go on to make a difference.”

Sir Terry Wogan dons the cowboy hat to be Gene Autry

“I’ve had great fun dressing up as Gene Autry, the singing cowboy and my childhood hero. Please do your bit for BBC Children in Need this year; cast your mind back and dig out your childhood hero for a sponsored dress-up. Every penny of your support will go to make a real difference."

Fearne Cotton splashes on the eye shadow as Debbie Harry

“I chose to dress up as Debbie Harry from Blondie as she is a musical icon who has remained relevant and at the top of her game to this day. I hope that people up and down the country get involved this year, by doing so you really will be making a difference to young lives.”

In addition to the childhood hero campaign, Peter Andre, Joey Essex, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Marvin Humes, Greg James, Union J, Alex Jones and Matt Baker will be encouraging members of the public to get involved in a range of activities from bake sales and quizzes to rambles across the countryside.

Children in Need's appeal night will be on Friday 13th November.

Advertisement

The official fundraising pack is available for download now