One teenager who didn’t quite get the grades he was going for is Liam from Winstanley College in Wigan, who decided to open his A-Level results live on national television.

The presenter on Good Morning Britain excitedly asked him: “So, Liam, did you get what you needed?”

To which Liam flatly replied: “Umm. No.”

Liam got BCBD instead of the required ABB. But he’s a glass half full kind of guy, and he said to the presenter: “At the end of the day it’s win or lose we’re on the booze, isn’t it?”

Yes, Liam. Yes it is.

Meanwhile, another student at Winstanley College who whole-heartedly agrees with Liam’s mantra is this guy.

Looks like there’ll be chaos on the streets of Wigan tonight.