Some were a little confused by the line-up.

Others haven't quite got over the fact that 'regular' BB has only just finished:

Some already have favourites...

... while others have hopes for next Friday's eviction:

While there are fans very happy with the goings on in the house...

... a certain Vicky Pattison is not impressed with her ex Stephen Bear mentioning her on the show

Biggins went on to get some power as the Secret Boss, but we were really too distracted by his dancing to worry about that too much.

And don't be calling him Christopher...

Ex on the Beach's Stephen Bear (as he must be known. Not Vicky Pattison's ex, yeah?) has already created a highlight of the series, by getting Ricky Norwood's EastEnders character wrong.

Meanwhile Audley Harrison is just impressed with the lies:

But we'll leave the reaction with the voice of CBB himself, suggesting what could possibly be one of the worst outcomes of this series...

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 5