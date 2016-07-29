#CBB launch night – the Twitter reaction
From Biggins dancing to that Fat Guy comment, take a look at how the new Celebrity Big Brother series was received on social media...
As one Big Brother ends another begins, with a new crop of brave (bored?) celebrities heading into the famous house last night. From Ex on the Beach to Page 3 there's certainly a diverse mix of contestants. As for whether you've heard of them, well, that's another story.
But how did the launch night go down with viewers?
Some were a little confused by the line-up.
Others haven't quite got over the fact that 'regular' BB has only just finished:
Some already have favourites...
... while others have hopes for next Friday's eviction:
While there are fans very happy with the goings on in the house...
How I'm feeling after #CBB last night. pic.twitter.com/gZXs9OWNxF
— Courtney Marie✨ (@CSmyley) July 29, 2016
... a certain Vicky Pattison is not impressed with her ex Stephen Bear mentioning her on the show
Biggins went on to get some power as the Secret Boss, but we were really too distracted by his dancing to worry about that too much.
And don't be calling him Christopher...
Ex on the Beach's Stephen Bear (as he must be known. Not Vicky Pattison's ex, yeah?) has already created a highlight of the series, by getting Ricky Norwood's EastEnders character wrong.
Meanwhile Audley Harrison is just impressed with the lies:
But we'll leave the reaction with the voice of CBB himself, suggesting what could possibly be one of the worst outcomes of this series...
Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 5