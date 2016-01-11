CBB contestant Angie Bowie to be informed of ex-husband David Bowie's death off camera
Celebrity Big Brother will communicate the news of the music icon's passing to his former wife, who is a housemate on the reality show, "at the earliest opportunity"
Celebrity Big Brother contestant Angie Bowie, the ex-wife of late singer David Bowie, is to be informed of his death off camera.
An official statement from the Channel 5 reality series confirms: "Following the very sad news of David Bowie's death this morning, we can confirm that Angie Bowie will be informed off camera today at the earliest opportunity."
Angie, 66, was married to Bowie between 1970 and 1980 and wrote a book about their union, Backstage Passes: Life On the Wild Side with David Bowie, which was published in 1993. She entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday 5th January.
News broke this morning of Bowie's death following an 18-month battle with cancer. Musicians, politicians, actors and friends have all been paying tribute to the music icon.