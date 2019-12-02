Contestants are free to bow out at the end of each episode, but in the show's three-year history not one has ever chosen to – until now.

In the episode in question, Walsh routinely asks the contestants if they want to stay on and is shocked when one chooses to forfeit their place, admitting they miss their children.

The quizzer’s exit comes as the show prepares to see the longest run of returning contestants in its history, so it's perhaps no surprise when Walsh admits: “I didn’t see that coming!”

Cash Trapped is on ITV on weekdays at 5pm