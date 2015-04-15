“Caroline is in talks about making the two shows work around each other,” a source close to the show told RadioTimes.com.

“She won’t be filming on Love Island every day, which will free her up to do other things.”

Indeed, Flack’s spot on Love Island, where members of the public hope to fall in love, will see her take on a role similar to that of Emma Willis on Big Brother. She'll report on the big events and eliminations across the six-week run, with a voice over filling in on other days. That leaves loads of time for Dermot-style hugs backstage on X Factor. Which she and Mr Murs have to do, obviously. Standards can’t slip.

More like this

Heck, some of the same responses will work for both shows anyway: “It’s OK, he probably does like you really” works for a Cowell setback and a singleton on Love Island, right? “Try again next year…” gives both the lovestruck and the disheartened singer a sense all is not lost. Perfect.

Advertisement

Love Island and The X Factor return later this year on ITV2 and ITV respectively