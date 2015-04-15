Caroline Flack "in talks" to make Love Island and X Factor hosting jobs work around each other
Sources tell RadioTimes.com that it might be possible for the presenter to work on both ITV shows in 2015
This morning it was confirmed that presenter Caroline Flack will host ITV2’s revamped reality show Love Island, a role that seemed like it would knock her out of the running to front the X Factor this autumn. But fear not Caz Flack fans, the presenter may be able to juggle both shows, it seems.
After all, Flack and her former Xtra Factor co-host Olly Murs look all but ready to step in as Dermot O’Leary’s replacements. Miss Flack can’t be off in some sun-drenched pad talking about the mushy stuff when there’s wannabe pop stars to listen to, now can she? Well actually, the lucky lass possibly can fit in both shows.
“Caroline is in talks about making the two shows work around each other,” a source close to the show told RadioTimes.com.
“She won’t be filming on Love Island every day, which will free her up to do other things.”
Indeed, Flack’s spot on Love Island, where members of the public hope to fall in love, will see her take on a role similar to that of Emma Willis on Big Brother. She'll report on the big events and eliminations across the six-week run, with a voice over filling in on other days. That leaves loads of time for Dermot-style hugs backstage on X Factor. Which she and Mr Murs have to do, obviously. Standards can’t slip.
Heck, some of the same responses will work for both shows anyway: “It’s OK, he probably does like you really” works for a Cowell setback and a singleton on Love Island, right? “Try again next year…” gives both the lovestruck and the disheartened singer a sense all is not lost. Perfect.
Love Island and The X Factor return later this year on ITV2 and ITV respectively