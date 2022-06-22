The hit Channel 4 format follows small groups of viewers - in this case, celebrity viewers - as they watch and comment on the week's television from the comfort of their own homes.

Carol Vorderman will make her Celebrity Gogglebox debut this Friday, joining the celebrity cast and featuring alongside fellow broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

Vorderman, who rose to fame as a co-host on popular Channel 4 gameshow Countdown, will reunite with Brandreth, who regularly appeared on the same show's Dictionary Corner segment.

In an Instagram post, the broadcaster promised that she and her longtime friend would be "a bit vocal", with "no holds barred" during their commentary.

"I'm making my debut this Friday 9pm on one of my favourite shows of all time and joining the @c4gogglebox gang....with my friend of 40 years @gylesbrandreth," she announced.

"Watch this week and let me know if you agree....we're a bit vocal ....no holds barred."

Brandreth (a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox) revealed the news on his Twitter account, posting an image of himself and Vorderman enjoying a cup of tea on his sofa.

"A hot night in my house … my friend ⁦@carolvorders has popped round to watch the box with me. We’re having fun! And lots of it," he wrote.

Other recent Celebrity Gogglebox guests making their debuts have included Eurovision's Sam Ryder, appearing alongside Scott Mills, in addition to Taskmaster's Jamali Maddix and Man Like Mobeen's Guz Khan.

