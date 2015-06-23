Jenny Agutter, who plays Call the Midwife's matriarchal Sister Julienne, will join the show's writer Heidi Thomas and executive producer Pippa Harris to talk about the series ahead of the upcoming Christmas special.

The festival will also see Silent Witness star Emilia Fox appear with the show's creator and forensics expert to dissect the BBC crime drama.

One Day author David Nicholls, who wrote the screenplay for the recent film Far From the Madding Crowd with Carey Mulligan, will also be appearing, as will Neil Baldwin, the real life star of Bafta-winning BBC2 drama Marvellous.

And the authors of The Scientific Secrets of Doctor Who will be on hand to help explain once and for all just what exactly the Doctor means by Wibbly Wobbly Timey Wimey... Stuff.

Boxing promoter Kellie Maloney, who took part in Celebrity Big Brother last year after revealing her gender reassignment surgery, will be appearing on a special panel entitled 'Transgender Trailblazers' with the star of Britain's first ever transgender sitcom, upcoming BBC comedy Boy Meets Girl.

Radio 4 broadcaster James Naughtie, comedians Omid Djalili and Julian Clary, and authors Philippa Gregory and Tony Parsons are just some of the other names confirmed.

The Radio Times Festival takes place from Thursday 24th – Sunday 27th September, and tickets are on sale now.