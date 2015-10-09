Bruce Forsyth pulls out of show after fall
Veteran entertainer forced to cancel appearance on Bruce's Hall of Fame
Veteran entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth has been forced to cancel a television appearance following a fall.
Under doctor's orders to rest for a week, the 87 year old will be replaced on variety show Bruce's Hall of Fame by Alexander Armstrong, host of Pointless.
In a statement, Forsyth said: "I was really looking forward to this show and working with such a talented cast, and I am really sad not to be part of it. It is now in the most capable hands of Alexander Armstrong and I would like to wish him, the guests and the whole production team good luck on Sunday."
According to the show's production company Kalooki pictures, Forsyth slipped in his Surrey home, resulting in "facial abrasions and minor concussion." He attended hospital for a series of scans, all of which came back negative.
Sir Bruce career spans 75 years, back to the days of the music hall. He passed hosting duties on Strictly Come Dancing to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman last year. However, he can still tap dance with the best of them, as he proved to an audience at the Radio Times Festival last month.
Bruce's Hall of Fame, filmed at London's Dominion Theatre, will be shown next year.