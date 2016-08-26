Never mind Pokémon Go or a new Harry Potter story. If anything's going to take you back more than a decade in a mater of seconds it's a re-enactment of that dramatic interlude from Oops I Did It Again.

Or y'know, James Corden in pigtails and a cardi belting out Baby One More Time with the woman who added the phrase "BAAAAY-BAAAAY" to our vocabulary. Even Nicole Scherzinger knows how important an "Oh baby, baby" is.

But don't just take our word for it.

HIT PLAY BAY-BAY ONE MORE TIME.