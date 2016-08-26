Britney Spears did Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and it's noughties nostalgia heaven
Hit PLAY baby, one more time
Ooops, I think it's the noughties again. At least that's how it feels after you watch Britney Spears do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.
I mean, don't get us wrong, Adele is still the queen of Carpool Karaoke, but Corden teamed up with the Queen of Pop for his latest melodic spin around LA and the results were almost overwhelmingly nostalgic.
Never mind Pokémon Go or a new Harry Potter story. If anything's going to take you back more than a decade in a mater of seconds it's a re-enactment of that dramatic interlude from Oops I Did It Again.
Or y'know, James Corden in pigtails and a cardi belting out Baby One More Time with the woman who added the phrase "BAAAAY-BAAAAY" to our vocabulary. Even Nicole Scherzinger knows how important an "Oh baby, baby" is.
But don't just take our word for it.
HIT PLAY BAY-BAY ONE MORE TIME.