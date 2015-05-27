There's plenty of dog acts to get excited about on this year's Britain's Got Talent what with dancing dog Matisse and 'talking' dog Wendy. So it seems only right that the judges meet their own canine look-alikes, right?

It gave ITV2 spin-off show Britain's Got More Talent a chance to come up with names like Simon Growl and David Waggiams anyway. Perhaps these four-legged pals can be put in charge of judging this year's dog acts from now on? One wag of the tail for great, a lick of the nose for no? It could work.