Britain's Got Talent judges clash as they choose this year's semi-finalists
Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden seen disagreeing over which 45 acts to put through to this year's semi-finals
Tonight's the night the Britain's Got Talent judges spend hours re-watching audition footage and having a blooming good barney about which acts should or shouldn't go through to this year's live semi-finals. Lovely stuff.
Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams have quite the task in front of them; 200 acts must become 45. Only five are already secure - this year's Golden Buzzers - the rest are still waiting to hear their fate.
Alesha, so shocked by one of Simon's decisions, simply yells his name at him in horror. David is as ever playing devil's advocate as he tries to make a case for the quirky acts. Even gal pals Alesha and Amanda disagree over the future of some acts. It is, as they say, All. Going. On.
Get a sneak peek ahead of tonight's episode below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcL0iyfHC7A