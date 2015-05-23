Tonight's the night the Britain's Got Talent judges spend hours re-watching audition footage and having a blooming good barney about which acts should or shouldn't go through to this year's live semi-finals. Lovely stuff.

Advertisement

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams have quite the task in front of them; 200 acts must become 45. Only five are already secure - this year's Golden Buzzers - the rest are still waiting to hear their fate.