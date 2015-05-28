“I think they’ve been coached,” Alesha Dixon laughed as Cowell drank in the praise.

Cowell was even awarded his own Best TV Judge sash, as he mockingly told Walliams that coming second was still something to be proud of.

But Walliams wasn’t giving up that easily, leaping up to grab the sash before dancing around in front of the camera. Cowell then stole the sash back and himself took over the camera, leaving Mulhern with little to do but yell from the back that it was time to go to a break.

The whole skit came after Walliams had actually tackled Mulhern to the floor, as he attempted to roller-skate out to start the spin-off show. He’s pretty sure he’s broken his knee cap. Honestly, if you haven’t tuned into More Talent yet, what are you waiting for?

Britain’s Got More Talent continues Friday at 10:00pm on ITV2