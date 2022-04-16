Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the pair joked that they were going into the new season as "defending champions", given that the recipient of their joint Golden Buzzer last season, Jon Courtenay , went on to win the whole competition.

The Golden Buzzer is pressed twice on the first day of auditions in the new season of Britain's Got Talent , according to the show's hosts Ant and Dec.

"I can tell you the talent was so strong, with two Golden Buzzers on the first day of auditions," Ant revealed.

"I don't know whether that was just because we were all excited to be back, but in hindsight, they were all really good and very different as well, because we were very lucky. Our Golden Buzzer won last time," he added.

"So we’re defending champions," Dec said.

Ant and Dec on Britain's Got Talent ITV

"We’re defending champions. We’ve got a lot at stake," Ant agreed. "We didn't intentionally go for something different, but this guy came on who was very, very different.

"He's very funny, very different to what we've had before, but his talent is exceptional. And I don’t think we’ve seen this kind of thing [before]."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dec added: "It’s something a little different and we really liked it. But yeah, we felt a bit of pressure this year because we are defending champions. Jon Courtenay won last time, who was our Golden Buzzer. So we're defending our title here."

ITV has confirmed that the show is back for its 15th season tonight, and as usual will be airing auditions weekly, followed by daily semi-finals in the run-up to the grand final in the coming weeks.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday 16th April 2022 at 8pm. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.