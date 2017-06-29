Susanna Reid, who was presenting the show with Kate Garraway in Morgan’s absence, responded: “I don’t think how he smells is the main problem with Piers.”

And then Blessed joined Laura Tobin for today’s weather report, where he went on a tangent about Scottish men’s kilts. Obviously.

“It’s always wet, whenever I’ve climbed a mountain there,” he said of the Scottish weather. “Watch out for the men in their kilts; the wind will blow right up their kilts.”

Don't ever change, Brian.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV weekdays, 6am

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1