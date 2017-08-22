Will Bradley Walsh really be joining Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the BBC sci-fi series next year? Just how rooted in truth those recent reports are remains to be seen, but fans of two of Walsh's other shows can rest easy that any stint in the Tardis will not threaten their immediate future.

RadioTimes.com understands that Walsh will remain at the helm of ever popular quiz The Chase, while reports that the actor and presenter is leaving his other ITV daytime gameshow Cash Trapped are well wide of the mark too, with Walsh set to host the series into next year and beyond.