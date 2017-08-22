Bradley Walsh won't ditch ITV shows The Chase or Cash Trapped for Doctor Who
Even if the rumours are true and Walsh is joining Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in the Tardis next year, fans of his ever-popular gameshows can rest easy
Will Bradley Walsh really be joining Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the BBC sci-fi series next year? Just how rooted in truth those recent reports are remains to be seen, but fans of two of Walsh's other shows can rest easy that any stint in the Tardis will not threaten their immediate future.
RadioTimes.com understands that Walsh will remain at the helm of ever popular quiz The Chase, while reports that the actor and presenter is leaving his other ITV daytime gameshow Cash Trapped are well wide of the mark too, with Walsh set to host the series into next year and beyond.
Cash Trapped is currently airing weekdays at 5pm on ITV, filling in while The Chase takes a well-earned summer break.
Exactly when Walsh himself goes on holiday remains a mystery...