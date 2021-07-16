Bradley Walsh reveals why he’ll never do Strictly Come Dancing

Bradley Walsh has revealed that he’s turned down the opportunity to dance on Strictly Come Dancing “a couple of times”, explaining that he thinks performers should “stick to what you know best”.

“Here’s the trick of doing stuff you can get away with: you’ve got to be brutally honest with yourself. If you don’t get it you can’t sell it,” he recently explained (via The Sun).

“If you can’t dance, you can’t sell it, no matter how big a showman you are. Stick to what you know best. I’ve been asked a couple of times to go on Strictly.

“But I’m not a dancer. I don’t even think I’m a good dad dancer. I’m a bad dad dancer, which makes things even worse,” he added.

The Doctor Who actor also spoke about his admiration for his son, Barney Walsh. “He’s such a lovely guy. My son Barney is the man I always wanted to be because he’s so laid-back and so humble.”

The father-son duo are reportedly set to co-star in ITV’s upcoming drama The Larkins, based on the H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May.

Bradley Walsh will play patriarch Pop Larkin, while Barney will play a village policeman in the upcoming reboot.

The pair also currently star together in ITV’s entertainment series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, in which the pair take a road trip across several countries.

