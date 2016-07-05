Boy George will NOT be a coach for The Voice on ITV
The Former Culture Club singer and BBC coach is not in the ITV line-up for 2017, but he sends will.i.am his "love"
Singer Boy George will not be one of the coaches on The Voice UK when the talent show moves from the BBC to ITV next year.
The singer and judge in the BBC version of the singing show tweeted that he will not be settling in to a spinning chair in 2017, but he appears to be in good spirits about the situation, sending his erstwhile colleague will.i.am his “love”.
Not doing this season of 'The Voice on ITV but sending @iamwill my love. Watch this space for what I am up to! :) https://t.co/P9PTLUS7fv
— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) July 5, 2016
The Black Eyed Peas singer is the first name to be confirmed on The Voice UK and is also joining new spin-off The Voice Kids when the format moves to ITV, probably in January next year.
Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment, ITV Network said, "He’s such an important part of the DNA of the show and that was one of the many reasons we had to have him in his chair."
Other names in the frame are thought to be Voice alumni Ricky Wilson and Sir Tom Jones, with Kylie Minogue said to be an outside bet.
Presenter Emma Willis also confirmed yesterday that she'll front the junior version The Voice Kids line-up, which is expected to feature three rather than four coaches.
The Voice UK and The Voice Kids launches on ITV in 2017