All 10 episodes of Blown Away are available to watch on the streaming service.

What is Blown Away about?

Following in the footsteps of shows like Fixer Upper and The Great Pottery Throw Down, Blown Away is taking another artistic skill to the next level. While a show based on glassblowing might not sound the most gripping, Blown Away has found itself a loyal fanbase.

Tasking 10 professional glassblowers with creating their own perfect piece, each episode gives them a single challenge and one opportunity to present their artwork. Accidents happen all the time in the hot shop, meaning there are no second chances here.

The top prize is $60,000 and an elusive residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. As with all these shows, there are plenty of puns and talk about contestants having a 'smashing' time. Running at around 23 minutes per episode, Blown Away is an easily bingeable watch for those who want to watch a competition heating up.

Where do they film Blown Away?

Blown Away is produced by Marblemedia and filmed in Canada. Architectural Digest reveals Blown Away built the hot shop specifically for the series. It includes 10 workstations, 10 reheating furnaces, and two melting surfaces for the contestants to put their glassblowing skills to the test.

The hot shop is currently the largest glassblowing facility in North America. Blown Away consulted with The Craft and Design Glass Studio at Toronto's Sheridan College on what the hot shop needed.

Who presents Blown Away?

Blown away is presented by Nick Uhas. A former Big Brother US contestant, Uhas is also known for his science YouTube channel, Nickipedia. Nick is joined by resident glass evaluator Katherin Gray. As well as being an associate professor at California State University, Gray is a renowned glass artist.

Each episode also includes a guest judge who helps choose the winners and losers of the challenges. These range from lighting experts to restauranters, ballet dancers to sommeliers. Each week, the panel picks one lucky artist as "Best in Blow".

Who is in Blown away?

Here are the 10 contestants who took part in season 1 of Blown Away:

Alexander Rosenberg: 36-year-old Alexander boasts a fine arts degree in glass from Rhode Island School of Design AND a Master of Science in Visual Studies from MIT. With over 15 years of experience, Alexander is one of the show's most experienced contestants.

Annette Sheppard: Annette was a professional glassblower for 12 years before she changed path to become a management consultant in San Francisco. Returning to the world of art aged 37, Annette admits she hasn't created anything with glass for four years before Blown Away.

Benjamin Kikkert: 45-year-old Benjamin boasts the privilege of being President of the Glass Art Association of Canada. Working in hot glass and mixed media, Benjamin is a graduate from Sheridan College Craft & Design Program and even received the 2012 RBC Glass Award.

Deborah Czeresko: A veteran of the glassblowing scene, 57-year-old Deborah has 30 years' experience. Basing her work on social and political commentaries, Deborah has permanent exhibitions in New Jersey's Museum of American Glass, Denmark's Glasmuseum Ebeltoft, and Germany's Frauenau Glasmuseum.

Edgar Valentine: At just 22, Edgar is Blown Away's youngest participant. That being said, he has 10 years' experience and started working with glass when he was only 12. Edgar works at Tacoma Glassblowing Studio in Washington and is also a student at the Pilchuck Glass School.

Janusz Pozniak: 53-year-old Janusz is tied in pole position for most experienced artist and has worked with glass for the past 30 years. Growing up in the UK, Janusz started working with glass at the age of 19 and has gone onto collaborate with some of the world's greatest glass artists.

Kevin Kiff: Aged 23, Kevin is relatively new to glassblowing and has just four years' experience. A fine arts graduate from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Kevin is keen to build his portfolio.

Leah Kudel: Canadian-born Leah is a 34-year-old mixed media glass artist. She tends to create unique pieces and claims she uses her glass to fill the voids between people and objects.

Momo Schafer: Kristen Momoko Schafer is better known as "Momo" and is something of an up an coming star at the age of just 24. Momo earned two full scholarships to Brooklyn's Urban Glass. She's also had impressive residencies at FireSeed Studio and the Worcester Center for Craft.

Patrick Primeau: 44 from Montreal, Patrick is inspired by Venetian artwork. His works can be found in the prestigious Montreal Fine Arts Museum and the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Quebec. Patrick also co-founded Montreal's Welmo Glass Studio.

Will there be a second season of Blown Away?

Netflix dropped all 10 episodes of Blown Away on 12th July. As Netflix doesn't release its viewing figures, it's unclear how Blown Away fared with Netflix viewers.

As it stands, there's no news on whether Blown Away has been renewed for season 2. Even Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk has admitted he's a fan of Blown Away, so let's hope things heat up in the hot shop once again.

