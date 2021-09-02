Billie Eilish has come a long way since she first burst into the scene with ‘Bad Guy’ in 2019, so it was about time the Grammy-winning pop star received her very own music documentary.

However, in 2021 two came along at once – first Apple TV+ premiered behind-the-scenes doc Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, and now the singer has teamed up with Disney Plus for concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Named after Eilish’s latest album and described as a “cinematic concert experience”, the film will see the breakout star and special guests perform every song from the album in sequential order for the first time, while animated segments take viewers on a dream-like journey through her iconic hometown of LA.

It certainly looks to be one of the more intimate and inspired concert films out there – here’s how to watch Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

How to watch Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Concert spectacular Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever will be released on Disney Plus worldwide.

To tune in, you need a subscription to Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90.

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever Release date

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever will premiere on Friday 3rd September 2021.

The show is a one-off film, with a runtime of 65 minutes.

What is Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever about?

Not your usual concert film just featuring a recording of a tour gig, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is a specially recorded performance of Eilish’s latest album in order for the first time at the famous Hollywood Bowl.

The film will feature intimate performances of every song from the album – also titled Happier Than Ever – with backing from her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

The extravaganza has been described as a “cinematic concert experience” which not only features close-up shots, a roving on-stage camera and stunning use of background lighting, but also contains a narrative – as an animated version of Eilish will also travel through a retro Hollywood in a homage to her hometown of Los Angeles.

Such cinematic elements are hardly surprising with Robert Rodriguez directing, who previously helmed the Spy Kids and Sin City films – and will reunite with Disney Plus for The Book of Boba Fett. Oscar-winning director and animator Patrick Osborne – who has worked on films such as Big Hero 6 – co-directs.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honour,” Eilish said. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever trailer

The trailer dropped in August 2021, with Eilish explaining that the documentary is “a concert film, but it’s also a story at the same time”.

The trailer does a good job of showing the high production values and cinematic nature of the concert, but also explaining how an animated version of Eilish would be exploring the LA skyline in a love letter to Old Hollywood.

Watch the official trailer for #HappierThanEver: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, directed by Robert @Rodriguez and @PatrickTOsborne featuring @GustavoDudamel and the @LAPhil at the @HollywoodBowl. The Billie Eilish concert experience premieres September 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YVUM92tKlb — billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 24, 2021

For a better idea of what to expect, a music video of Eilish performing Oxytocin from the film has also been released.

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever will be released on Disney Plus on Friday 3rd September 2021. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90.