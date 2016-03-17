On Wednesday night's edition of The One Show, Alex Jones and Matt Baker swapped places on their own sofa to highlight the issue.

But what will they do when Turnbull arrives tonight to promote his new afternoon game show Think Tank? Yes, he's a guest so would normally sit on the right of both hosts but he's also the daddy of BBC daytime presenting, a man with a decade-and-a-half of experience under his belt, and he deserves respect.

Sure, the famously mild-mannered Turnbull is unlikely to cause a scene, but there are limits, and Jones, Baker and The One Show producers may well find themselves facing a serious couch conundrum...

The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm