Biggins "would never intentionally cause offence" says agent as he's removed from CBB
Causing offence would not have been Biggins's "intention" says Jonathan Shalit OBE as Channel 5 confirms he's been taken out of the house
Christopher Biggins wouldn't intentionally cause offence his agent has said after Channel 5 confirmed earlier this evening that he has been removed from the house.
A statement from Channel 5 confirmed show bosses had "taken the decision to remove Christopher Biggins" citing "a number of comments capable of causing great offence to housemates and the viewing public."
"Big Brother does not tolerate offensive language capable of causing widespread offence," the statement continued.
Now his agent has spoken out to say the celebrity wouldn't have purposefully set out to offend.
'I have been close friends and worked with Biggins for many years and can confirm that he would never intentionally cause offence," Jonathan Shalit OBE told RadioTimes.com in a statement. "If something was said in jest which caused offence then I am certain that was not his intention. Biggins is a much loved and wonderful man."
In regards to what Biggins said and to whom the channel said it would provide "no further comment". We're told we'll see events leading up to his removal in tomorrow night's highlights show.
Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9 and 10:30pm on Channel 5