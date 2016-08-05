Biggins, Steph and Dom and Johnny Vegas join Celebrity Storage Hunters
Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer and Theo Paphitis also among 42-strong line-up who will be blindly bidding on abandoned containers
After a successful one-off Christmas special Dave is now slinging 42 famous faces together in a full series of Celebrity Storage Hunters.
Christopher Biggins, Gogglebox's Steph and Dom, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Ryan, Chris Kamara, Ainsley Harriott, Phil Tufnell, Janet Street-Porter, Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer and Theo Paphitis... you name it they're here.
Here's hoping Biggins is getting some advice while in the CBB house with Storage Hunters' fave Heavy D. At the very least he can be getting him using his famous (infamous? annoying?) catchphrase 'Boom!'
As with the usual show they'll be blindly bidding on abandoned containers in the hope of scooping products worth a few bob. The money they raise will go to a charity of their choice, so they'll be fighting hard to win big.
Thank goodness then that legendary fast-talking auctioneer and comedian Sean Kelly will be on hand to host the thing.
The festive special was Dave’s most-watched programme of 2015 and will kick off this full series run this Autumn.
While some are approaching the task as a pair, others are going it alone. Here's the full list:
Ainsley Harriott
Anna Crilly & Katy Wix
Charlotte Crosby & Holly Hagan
Charlotte Hawkins
Chris Kamara
Chris Ramsey
Christopher Biggins
Dave Gorman
Ellie Taylor
Hal Cruttenden
Janet Street-Porter
Jenny Eclair & Lizzie Roper
Joe Wilkinson
Johnny Vegas
Justin Moorhouse
Katherine Ryan
Katy Brand
Lucy Porter
Marcus Brigstocke
Mark Watson
Martin Offiah
Nancy Dell'Olio
Nick Helm
Phil Tufnell
Ricky Grover
Sean Hughes
Shappi Khorsandi
Steph & Dom Parker
Stephen K Amos
Theo Paphitis
Thomas Turgoose
Tim Vine
Ulrika Jonsson
Union J (Jaymi Hensley, JJ Hamblett & Josh Cuthbert)
Vic Reeves & Bob Mortimer