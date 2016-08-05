Here's hoping Biggins is getting some advice while in the CBB house with Storage Hunters' fave Heavy D. At the very least he can be getting him using his famous (infamous? annoying?) catchphrase 'Boom!'

As with the usual show they'll be blindly bidding on abandoned containers in the hope of scooping products worth a few bob. The money they raise will go to a charity of their choice, so they'll be fighting hard to win big.

Thank goodness then that legendary fast-talking auctioneer and comedian Sean Kelly will be on hand to host the thing.

More like this

The festive special was Dave’s most-watched programme of 2015 and will kick off this full series run this Autumn.

While some are approaching the task as a pair, others are going it alone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement

Ainsley Harriott

Anna Crilly & Katy Wix

Charlotte Crosby & Holly Hagan

Charlotte Hawkins

Chris Kamara

Chris Ramsey

Christopher Biggins

Dave Gorman

Ellie Taylor

Hal Cruttenden

Janet Street-Porter

Jenny Eclair & Lizzie Roper

Joe Wilkinson

Johnny Vegas

Justin Moorhouse

Katherine Ryan

Katy Brand

Lucy Porter

Marcus Brigstocke

Mark Watson

Martin Offiah

Nancy Dell'Olio

Nick Helm

Phil Tufnell

Ricky Grover

Sean Hughes

Shappi Khorsandi

Steph & Dom Parker

Stephen K Amos

Theo Paphitis

Thomas Turgoose

Tim Vine

Ulrika Jonsson

Union J (Jaymi Hensley, JJ Hamblett & Josh Cuthbert)

Vic Reeves & Bob Mortimer