Question Time, a traditional favourite with the Twitterati, could only manage 26,000 tweets last night, with a peak of 565 per minute, according to numbers from social media analysts SecondSync.

ITV’s big ticket documentary, Life of Ryan: Caretaker Manager, which followed Ryan Giggs's four weeks in charge of Manchester United, failed to score big numbers against BB too, attracting just 14,500 tweets between 8:30pm and 10:30pm, with a peak of 633 tweets per minute.

Big Brother, now hosted by Emma Willis, moved to Channel 5 in 2011 after spending a decade on Channel 4. At its height in 2002, the show averaged 5.8m viewers across 72 episodes – last summer, Big Brother 2013 managed just 1.9m across the series and launched last night with an overnight average of 1.97 million.

Yet for Channel 5, whose primetime shows regularly fail to break the 1 million mark, Big Brother remains a success – in terms of both viewing figures and that all-important social media buzz.

A second batch of new contestants will enter the house tonight in part two of Big Brother: Power Trip Live Launch at 9pm on Channel 5