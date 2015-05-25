For a moment it looked like the dance troupe had rewritten JK Rowling's story so that Slytherin's Draco Malfoy was the victor. But when asked by the judges if that was how the dance was meant to end, the dancer's coy shrug and quiet "yeeesss" suggested that his opponent Malfoy was as shocked as anyone that he'd suddenly won thanks to the fall. Well, the judges are always saying they want to find something new, why not a new version of Harry Potter?

The judges and hosts Ant and Dec checked several times to see if the dancer was OK, and he insisted he was. Show insiders confirmed he's been given the all-clear by a medic – no need for any magical Skele-Gro.

The on-stage tumble came after the dancer who put the group together, Lewis, almost had to pull out of tonight's performance because he'd injured his knee during rehearsals. Perhaps these guys need to try a new spell: 'Accio protective padding!'

The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals continue throughout the week on ITV