Beyoncé is set to bring her genre-bending epic album Cowboy Carter to life, live for the first time since its release in March 2024.

The singer announced she would be doing the show via a slick video on her social media, showing her on top of a red car covered in roses.

Sporting a red, white and blue leather dress which is a mix between the American flag and a cowboy outfit, she finished her look with a white cowboy hat while throwing an American football towards the camera – all to the tune of AMERIICAN REQUIEM.

It rounds off a superb year for Beyoncé, who has now become the most-nominated person ever at the Grammys.

Cowboy Carter bagged 11 nominations for the February 2025 show, including the biggie, Album of the Year. So, it's a pretty good time to sit down on Christmas Day and watch the live performance!

Read on for all you need to know about Beyoncé's NFL Halftime Show.

When is Beyoncé's NFL Halftime Show airing in the UK?

We're in for a festive treat as Beyoncé's NFL Halftime Show will be airing on Christmas Day on Netflix from 4:30pm EST.

That means you'll be able to tune in from 9:30pm UK time.

It'll form part of the Christmas Gameday, featuring the Houston Texans vs the Baltimore Ravens.

Will there be any special guests at Beyoncé's NFL Halftime Show?

You can count on it, as Netflix themselves have teased as much.

As for who, that's still a tightly-kept secret.

Cowboy Carter features many different artists, so one could assume some of them would appear in the Halftime Show.

Dolly Parton opens on Beyoncé's version of JOLENE and TYRANT, Miley Cyrus stars on II MOST WANTED, LEVII'S JEANS features Post Malone and Shaboozey appears on SWEET * HONEY * BUCKIIN'.

If we had to guess, Shaboozey feels like a no-brainer as one of the breakout stars of the year, and her track with Post Malone is undoubtedly one of the most popular collabs from Cowboy Carter. Meanwhile, II MOST WANTED was nominated for a Grammy (Best Country Duo/Group Performance).

But this is Beyoncé - anything could happen.

Beyoncé's NFL Halftime Show airs Christmas Day on Netflix from 9:30pm in the UK.

