The ceremony comes the night before a prestigious event honouring the surviving members of the Fab Four and featuring tributes from Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, John Mayer and a reunited Eurythmics. The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles will see artists cover fan favourites in an event due to be televised on 9 February.

McCartney and Starr last performed together at Starr's 70th birthday party at New York's Radio City Music Hall back in 2010. They will join a Grammys line-up that already includes Stevie Wonder, Metallica, Daft Punk and Taylor Swift who will all take to The Staples Center stage on 26 January.

Advertisement

Last time they shared a set, McCartney and Starr chose a timely performance of Beatles track Birthday, although we imagine they'll opt for a fan favourite at the Grammys. But which one? We want to know what YOU think so vote in our poll below...