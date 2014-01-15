Beatles to reunite for Grammys performance
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr - the two surviving members of the Fab Four - will play at the 56th awards show, joining a line-up that includes Metallica and Stevie Wonder
It's 50 years since the Beatles' broke America with their career-defining performance on The Ed Sullivan Show and to mark the landmark anniversary, the two remaining members – Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr – are reuniting for a special one-off performance at The Grammys.
49 years after the British band won Best New Artist at the 1965 ceremony, the duo are recipients of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award – their tenth Grammy accolade – with McCartney also nominated for Best Music Film for Live Kisses and Best Rock Song for his collaboration with Nirvana on Cut Me Some Slack.
The ceremony comes the night before a prestigious event honouring the surviving members of the Fab Four and featuring tributes from Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, John Mayer and a reunited Eurythmics. The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles will see artists cover fan favourites in an event due to be televised on 9 February.
McCartney and Starr last performed together at Starr's 70th birthday party at New York's Radio City Music Hall back in 2010. They will join a Grammys line-up that already includes Stevie Wonder, Metallica, Daft Punk and Taylor Swift who will all take to The Staples Center stage on 26 January.
Last time they shared a set, McCartney and Starr chose a timely performance of Beatles track Birthday, although we imagine they'll opt for a fan favourite at the Grammys. But which one? We want to know what YOU think so vote in our poll below...