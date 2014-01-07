The concert – which will also see various presenters "help highlight and contextualise the musical, cultural and historical impact of [the Beatles]" – is being overseen by Ken Ehrlich who told Associated Press, "What I felt was important was to try and find those artists who not only would be able to interpret Beatles songs, but would also have an understanding of what they meant."

Ehrlich would not confirm whether the surviving members of the group, Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, would be in attendance, although they will both be honoured with lifetime achievement awards at another LA event two days earlier.

Lennox and Stewart have released nine studio albums together since forming Eurythmics in 1980 but began working on separate projects in the 1990s with Lennox admitting in a 2009 interview with WENN that the pair speak "only rarely". Famous for singles including Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) and their Grammy award-winning Missionary Man, the duo's last release was their Ultimate Collection – a greatest hits package with two new songs.

Stewart has since collaborated with Ringo Starr on his 2008 album Liverpool 8 and announced back in 2012 that he was working with the Beatles drummer on Hole in the Fence – a musical for Hollywood studio Paramount.