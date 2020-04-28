Watch Beat the Chasers teaser for tonight's episode
A new clip shows new contestant Travis share a couple of jokes with Bradley Walsh about his favourite TV shows
The first episode of The Chase spin-off Beat the Chasers went down a treat with viewers last night - and fans don't have long to wait until the next instalment of the show.
Bradley Walsh and the five formidable quizzing experts return tonight (Tuesday 28th April) for the second of five episodes to be shown throughout the week.
The show sees members of the audience test their knowledge against all five of the shows expert quizzers – Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace, with increasing prize money depending on how many they choose to take on.
And a new batch of hopefuls will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of last night's contestant Alex Wilson - who took home £25,000 after vanquishing three of the Chasers.
A sneak preview of tonight's show sees new contestant Travis share a couple of jokes with Bradley Walsh about his favourite TV shows, claiming he only watches The Chase and Doctor Who (in which Walsh has starred as Graham for the last two series).
More like this
However, after Walsh shakes his hand and tells him, "You're a good man Travis", the contestant retorts, "I mean the new series isn't great," prompting the mock ire of the host. Watch below:
Let's hope Travis was still be smiling after his attempt at taking on the quiz aficionados...
Beat The Chasers airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.