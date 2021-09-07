Paul Sinha hints at a “memorable and unexpected celebration” on Beat the Chasers

A brand new series of Beat the Chasers returns this weekend, with Bradley Walsh back on hosting duties and the Chasers all set to take on a fresh batch of contestants.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed last month that the new series would see all six Chasers take the podium at once, meaning contestants will have to face them at the same time.

The twist will certainly make up for some interesting outcomes, with the Chasers revealing they develop team tactics to tackle the new challenge.

Paul Sinha, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago, is back among the line-up, after having to take a break earlier this year due to illness. Ahead of his return, he revealed what viewers can expect, teasing a “memorable and unexpected celebration”.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“There are quite a lot of standing ovations, and one particularly memorable — and unexpected — celebration,” the Sinnerman said when asked if there were any stand-out moments from this year’s contestants, which he described as the “most prepared” yet.

We’ll have to tune in over the weekend to find out exactly what they’ll be celebrating though, with the biggest cash prizes in the show’s long history, we’re certain there’s plenty of cause for celebration.

Paul will be joined by fellow chasers Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, and new chaser Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, who took over for Paul during his absence earlier this year.

Advertisement

Beat the Chasers returns on Saturday 11th September at 8.30pm on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.