Each contestant is picked at random from the audience, and prize money is determined by how many of the veteran quizzers they want to take on at one time.

Beat the Chasers continues tonight (30th April), with Doctor Who's Bradley Walsh welcoming a fresh batch of hopefuls to try their luck against the quizzers.

Things take an unexpected turn, however, when a question involving a "love sausage" sends Walsh and the audience into hysterics.

More like this

Sadly, we'll have to wait until tonight to find out what the correct answer is, as the clip ends before the contestant has a chance to make her choice.

Advertisement

Beat The Chasers airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.