Costing 22p each, this means that the total cost of the operation in the past twelve months, where multiple letters are usually sent to the same home, is £6.29m.

The figures, obtained by The Sun in a Freedom of Information request, is 2.7million more than in 2014.

A TV Licensing spokeswoman told the paper that collection costs had fallen by 25 per cent since 2010/11 to just under 3p for every £1 collected.

“Letters are a cost effective way to get people to buy a licence,” she added.

The TV licence rose from £145.50 to £147 in April.