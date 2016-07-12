BBC1 remains the most watched channel in the UK, the report notes, reaching 72% of British people each week – down slightly from last year’s figure of 73%. Its average Audience Appreciation or Audience Index Figure [AI] is 80 for the year.

The report cited new dramas Undercover, The Night Manager and Doctor Foster as major successes, alongside returning shows Happy Valley and Call the Midwife.

BBC2 is watched by 46% of people in the country, a figure which is also down one percentage point from last year’s figure of 47%. It’s AI figure for the year is 81.9.

The report notes that BBC4 is the channel which is best rated by viewers, scoring an average Audience Appreciation score of 83, with 84% of its viewers telling the Trust that its programmes are "fresh and new". A lot of its success was due to foreign dramas The Bridge, Trapped and The Young Montalbano series, the report notes.

Overall the BBC’s TV channels had £1.648.3 billion pounds spent on them in the twelve months to April 2016.

BBC1 had the lion’s share – £1.052.5bn – with BBC2 getting £399m, BBC3 £52.9m and BBC4 £44.2m.

CBBC had £70.6m spent on it with CBeebies £29.1m.