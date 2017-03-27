“We have a first here, this is – I have my pound coin, Dan has actually lost his pound coin,” co-host Louise Minchin said. “The first pound coin, down the back of the sofa, already!”

“I went for the first toss of the new pound coin, sort of a heads and tails thing, and it sort of disappeared down here somewhere,” Walker explained ruefully, before getting back down on his hands and knees to find the crucial item.

We won’t spoil whether he finds it or not – you can watch the full video above for that answer – but fingers crossed he’ll be a bit more careful the next time someone lends him a quid.