The Leeds-born comedian was described as a "gifted writer and performer" and "giant of British comedy" in a series of tributes shared on social media after news of his passing.

British comedian Barry Cryer has died at the age of 86.

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Cryer’s career in the entertainment industry spans decades and saw him work with comedy legends including Bob Hope, Bruce Forsyth, David Frost and Spike Milligan.

The comedian also penned episodes for the TV comedy Doctor in The House, which ran from 1969 to 1970.

He also stormed the airwaves and appeared on BBC Radio panel shows such as I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and Just A Minute.

Following the tragic news of Cryer’s passing, celebrity friends and fans flocked to social media to pay tribute.

“Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more,” tweeted Stephen Fry.

He added: “A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz.”

Piers Morgan tweeted: "Such a warm, funny and talented man. A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry."

Gyles Brandreth penned alongside his last photo with Cryer: "RIP #BarryCryer. Here we are only a few weeks ago. Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny & generous.

"He’d worked with everybody & everybody he worked with liked him. I shall miss his happy company so much - & his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one."

The BBC's Director-General Tim Davie also paid tribute to Cryer, writing: “Barry Cryer was a uniquely funny, talented and generous person. He was an incredible comedian and writer.

“If you heard or saw a great sketch there was always a good chance Barry was behind it. He worked with every major showbiz legend because everyone wanted to work with him."

He continued: “Barry will be hugely missed by his many friends at the BBC and the wider public.”

Cryer began his career as a variety performer and, after being spotted on stage by Sir David Frost, went on to work with the presenter on numerous shows including BBC’s The Frost Report.

He was made an OBE in 2001 and received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 for his entertainment career from the British Music Hall Society.

At the end of 2021, he began a podcast with his son Bob, entitled Now, Where Were We?, which featured comedian guests including Miriam Margolyes, Stephen Fry and Danny Baker.

