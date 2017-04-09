“The BBC didn’t want to know about us for telly and so we crept to Nottingham," Cryer revealed. "The great Humphrey Lyttelton didn’t want to use autocue – he was reading cards.

"They decided they would want to do it on television, but with younger people!" he said. “We told them: ‘Forget it.’”

I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue has been on since 1972, Cryer joked: “We’ll do it ’til we get it right.”

Barry Cryer was speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival alongside Lee Mack and Richard Osman