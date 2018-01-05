Check out the clip below.

Other confirmed guests for the show, which is titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, include Nobel Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai, comedy star Tina Fey and US radio host Howard Stern.

Letterman, whose 33-year spell as host of the Late Show with David Letterman ended in 2015, has grown a big bushy beard in the years since.

"I had a show for a long time, and then I didn't have a show for a long time," he says in the clip, "and I can't tell you how great it is to be out of the damn house".

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will air monthly on Netflix from Friday 12th January