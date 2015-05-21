The 68-year-old stepped down from his hosting duties after announcing plans to retire in April 2014. He's been a fixture on the talk show scene since 1982 when Late Night with David Letterman first started on NBC. That's 33 years, making him the longest-serving late night talk show host in American TV history.

It seems no one was pleased to see him go, not least the President who, as Letterman's final stint behind the desk aired, POTUS took to Twitter to say TV would never be the same.

Letterman will be replaced by Stephen Colbert. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is expected to premiere in September.

