The Stranger on the Bridge, 9:00pm on Channel 4

On 14 January 2008 Jonny Benjamin, tormented by schizophrenia and the voice of what he thought was the Devil in his head, decided to kill himself by jumping from Waterloo Bridge in London. But a stranger stepped out of the crowd and talked him out of it. In this remarkable, joyous, painful and ultimately life-affirming film, we follow Jonny six years later as he decides to find the man he believes was called Mike, who saved his life. The campaign became a worldwide sensation and prompted a huge outpouring from people bereaved by suicide and others experiencing crippling mental illness. Jonny's memories of that morning are sketchy and the search is by no means straightforward. But it's outcome will touch your heart. Alison Graham

Game of Thrones, 9:00pm on Sky Atlantic

Has Cersie (Lena Headey) discovered God? She seems very fascinated with the Sparrows, a quasi-Christian group of moralising ascetics, and their leader, played by Jonathan Pryce. Jon Snow also appears to have discovered the ethical life when dealing with Melisandre's advances, while Stannis delivers a beautiful speech to his young daughter. But don't worry, Thrones isn't going soft. Cersei is pursuing devious ends, while on Meereen, the Sons of the Harpy provide the requisite gore. And in a truly chilling final scene, grief-stricken Ellaria Sand proves she's not to be messed with... Ben Dowell

Safe House, 9:00pm on ITV

There's a significant character in Safe House that we don't trust. In tonight's penultimate episode of the unlikely crime thriller this person does something that will doubtless make us all nod our heads sagely as we mutter ourselves, "Yep, I knew she/he was a wrong'un." Meanwhile, the hooded villain who's after the family holed up in ex-cop Robert's supposedly safe house in the middle of nowhere once again outsmarts and outruns those remarkably incurious and blinkered detectives. But the stir-crazy family are too preoccupied with tearing themselves to shreds to worry too much about their pursuer. Alison Graham