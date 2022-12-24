While former Bake Off contestants are entering the tent for the New Year's special , Christmas Eve will see five faces from Channel 4 history try their best to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

It wouldn't be Christmas without the annual Bake Off specials and this year, viewers are in for a proper Channel 4 treat as its stars of past and present test out their culinary skills.

Earlier this month, Matt Lucas announced that he was leaving the show – however, he's due to present the two upcoming festive specials alongside Noel Fielding so fans won't be waving goodbye to him just yet.

From Steph's Packed Lunch star Miquita Oliver to Brookside's Claire Sweeney, big Channel 4 names will be whipping up a showstopper before watching the English National Ballet perform Swan Lake – but who are the famous faces taking part?

Here's everything you need to know about The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 line-up.

Gaby Roslin

TV presenter and broadcaster Gaby Roslin is best known for co-hosting Channel 4's The Big Breakfast from 1992 until 1996 as well as Children in Need, Motormouth and Watchdog Healthcheck.

Roslin frequently worked with Sir Terry Wogan, hosting The Terry and Gaby Show with him, as well as Eurovision: Making Your Mind Up. She has since presented The National Lottery draws, Lorraine, The Saturday Show, Shop Smart: Save Money and BBC Radio 4's Gaby's Talking Pictures.

Sir Tony Robinson

Sir Tony Robinson is an actor and presenter who rose to fame as Baldrick on all seasons of Richard Curtis and Ben Elton's period sitcom Blackadder.

While Robinson went on to act in The Young Ones, Minder and Hotel Babylon, he has since branched out into presenting, hosting Time Team from 1994 until 2013 and fronting a series of documentaries, including Tony Robinson's Crime and Punishment, Tony Robinson's Time Walks, Tony Robinson: Coast to Coast and Tony Robinson's Museum of Us.

Miquita Oliver

TV presenter Miquita Oliver rose to fame as a teenager after becoming the host of Channel 4's Popworld alongside Simon Amstell and T4. She went on to host shows on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra as well as the series Miquita Does.

She regularly appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her mother, TV chef Andi Oliver, and has appeared on The Caribbean with Andi and Miquita as well as Neneh & Andi Dish It Up. More recently, Oliver has been a correspondent on Steph's Packed Lunch.

Terry Christian

Terry Christian is a broadcaster and journalist best known for hosting Channel 4's The Word and ITV1's It's My Life.

He has since hosted shows on talkSPORT, Imagine FM, BBC Radio 4 and regularly appears as a panellist on The Wright Stuff.

Claire Sweeney

Soap fans will recognise actress and TV personality Claire Sweeney from her days as Lindsey Corkhill on Channel 4's Brookside, joining the show in 1991 and appearing in it until 2003.

Sweeney has since appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Lily Savage's Blankety Blank, Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing and Radio 2's Friday Night Is Music Night. She has also taken on roles on the West End, starring in Chicago, Educating Rita, Legally Blonde: The Musical and Hairspray.

The Great Christmas Bake Off airs on Christmas Eve at 8:25pm on Channel 4.

