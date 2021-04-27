BAFTA TV Awards announce Must-See Moment nominees

By: Anna Barry

The six nominees for this year’s Virgin Media Must-See Moment BAFTA – the only award voted for by the public – have been revealed.

The coveted mask is given to the most dramatic scenes, the best cliffhangers and the simply unforgettable TV moments that got us all talking. To be eligible, shows must have aired on TV during 2020, meaning recent hits like Line of Duty and It’s a Sin will have to wait till next year to be considered.

This year’s shortlist was decided by an independent jury of national media experts, who met virtually to select the six nominees.

And here are those six special moments vying for your vote:

Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown (Netflix)

Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 (ITV)

EastEnders: Gray kills Chantelle (BBC One)

Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference (Channel 4)

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella says “Mee-cro-wah-vay” (BBC Two)

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker appears (Disney Plus)

The winner, decided by a public vote, will be announced by Richard Ayoade, who is set to host the Virgin Media BAFTAs for the second year in a row.

Typically an extravagant event at London’s Royal Festival Hall, festivities are slightly more restrained in the time of coronavirus.

Last year, the 2020 Virgin Media BAFTAs were held online and broadcast globally, with Ayoade presenting behind closed doors. This year, due to an easing of lockdown restrictions, the BAFTAs will take place in a closed studio, with nominees invited to a socially distanced red carpet ceremony and show, similar to this year’s Oscars.

Gavin & Stacey took home the Must-See Moment BAFTA award in 2020 for Nessa’s proposal to Smithy. Which beloved British TV programme will take home the coveted title in 2021? In the words of Big Brother, “you decide” by clicking here when voting opens at 8am on Tuesday 27th April. Virgin Media customers can also vote through their television, via their TiVo, V6 or Virgin TV 360 box.

Voting closes on 24th May at 5pm.

The Virgin Media TV British Academy Television Awards will air on Sunday 6th June 2021 on BBC One. Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news or, if you’re looking for more to watch, visit our TV Guide.