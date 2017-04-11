BAFTA TV Awards 2017 nominations revealed: Netflix's The Crown rules with five nominations
Fleabag, Happy Valley and Damilola, Our Loved Boy also scoop three nominations each
The BAFTA TV Awards 2017 nominations have been revealed, with Netflix's The Crown leading the way with five nominations.
Claire Foy received her second consecutive nomination for leading actress for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II, while Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby earned nominations for their supporting roles. The 10-part series was additionally nominated for Best Drama.
Other multi-nominated programmes include BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy. All three shows picked up three nominations each.
Adeel Akhtar earns a Best Actor nomination for his role in Murdered By My Father, competing against Babou Ceesay (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses) and Robbie Coltrane (National Treasure).
Alongside Foy, Thirteen star Jodie Comer is nominated in the Best Actress category with Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley).
Meanwhile in Entertainment, Graham Norton picked up his 15th BAFTA nomination to date for The Graham Norton Show and Steve Coogan was announced as a BAFTA television nominee for the 10th time with Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle. Elsewhere, Michael McIntyre got two nods, one for Entertainment Performance and another for Entertainment Programme for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.
The full list of nominations is below and the BAFTA Awards will take place on Sunday 14 May.
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Murdered by My Father
Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure
Leading Actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley
Supporting Actor
Daniel Mays – Line of Duty
Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager
Supporting Actress
Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Drama Series
The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley
War & Peace
Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe
Cunk on Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield – The Windsors
Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Reality & Constructed Factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
Scripted Comedy
Camping
Fleabag
Flowers
People Just Do Nothing
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
Who Do You Think You Are?
Current Affairs
Inside Obama’s White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed
Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Unarmed Black Male
Factual Series
24 Hours in Police Custody
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe
Kids on the Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment
International
The Night Of
The People v OJ Simpson
Stranger Things
Transparent
Live Event
The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration
Mini-Series
The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
National Treasure
The Secret
The Witness for the Prosecution
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City
Victoria Derbyshire
Single Documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough
How to Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation
Single Drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Murdered By My Father
NW
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry: All Man
Planet Earth II
Sport
The Open
Rio 2016 Olympics
Rio 2016 Paralympics
Six Nations – England v Wales
Virgin TV’s Must See Moment
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins