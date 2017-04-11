Other multi-nominated programmes include BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy. All three shows picked up three nominations each.

Adeel Akhtar earns a Best Actor nomination for his role in Murdered By My Father, competing against Babou Ceesay (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses) and Robbie Coltrane (National Treasure).

Alongside Foy, Thirteen star Jodie Comer is nominated in the Best Actress category with Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley).

Meanwhile in Entertainment, Graham Norton picked up his 15th BAFTA nomination to date for The Graham Norton Show and Steve Coogan was announced as a BAFTA television nominee for the 10th time with Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle. Elsewhere, Michael McIntyre got two nods, one for Entertainment Performance and another for Entertainment Programme for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

The full list of nominations is below and the BAFTA Awards will take place on Sunday 14 May.

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered by My Father

Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses

Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure

Leading Actress

Claire Foy – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW

Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley

Supporting Actor

Daniel Mays – Line of Duty

Jared Harris – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Crown

Tom Hollander – The Night Manager

Supporting Actress

Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Drama Series

The Crown

The Durrells

Happy Valley

War & Peace

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe

Cunk on Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell – Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield – The Windsors

Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare

Lesley Manville – Mum

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Reality & Constructed Factual

First Dates

Muslims Like Us

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds

Scripted Comedy

Camping

Fleabag

Flowers

People Just Do Nothing

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Who Do You Think You Are?

Current Affairs

Inside Obama’s White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks

Unarmed Black Male

Factual Series

24 Hours in Police Custody

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe

Kids on the Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment

International

The Night Of

The People v OJ Simpson

Stranger Things

Transparent

Live Event

The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval

Shakespeare Live! From the RSC

Stand Up to Cancer

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Mini-Series

The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses

National Treasure

The Secret

The Witness for the Prosecution

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City

Victoria Derbyshire

Single Documentary

Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough

How to Die: Simon’s Choice

Hypernormalisation

Single Drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Murdered By My Father

NW

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Alan Bennett’s Diaries

Attenborough’s Life That Glows

Grayson Perry: All Man

Planet Earth II

Sport

The Open

Rio 2016 Olympics

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Six Nations – England v Wales

Virgin TV’s Must See Moment

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required

Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase

Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins