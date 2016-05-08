BAFTA TV Awards 2016: Wolf Hall wins Best Drama Series
Drama series nominees Gemma Chan and Mark Rylance were among those attending the ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall
Wolf Hall has scooped the prize for Best Drama Series at this year's British Academy Television Awards, triumphing over Humans, No Offence, and The Last Panthers.
The 2016 nominations were led by Wolf Hall with the Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis drama earning four nods, closely followed by Peter Kay's Car Share and This is England '90 with three apiece.
The title of Best Drama Series – one of the evening's most coveted awards – celebrates the best in British drama and has been won in previous years by Happy Valley, Broadchurch and Sherlock.
This year's ceremony was held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank and was attended by the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Idris Elba and Aidan Turner.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2015, meaning that programmes including War and Peace, Happy Valley and Line of Duty were not considered for tonight's ceremony.