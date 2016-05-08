The title of Best Drama Series – one of the evening's most coveted awards – celebrates the best in British drama and has been won in previous years by Happy Valley, Broadchurch and Sherlock.

This year's ceremony was held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank and was attended by the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Idris Elba and Aidan Turner.

Advertisement

In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2015, meaning that programmes including War and Peace, Happy Valley and Line of Duty were not considered for tonight's ceremony.