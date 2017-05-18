Audioslave and Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell dies aged 52
His death was described as “sudden and unexpected” by his representative
Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Audioslave and Soundgarden, has died at the age of 52.
According to Associated Press, the singer was on tour in Detroit when he passed away on Wednesday night. His death was described as “sudden and unexpected” by Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery.
As well as fronting the two bands, Cornell also sang the theme tune to Daniel Craig's first James Bond movie Casino Royale in 2006.
He became the first American male artist to both write and sing the theme song for a Bond film.
Cornell won two Grammys in 1995 as part of Soundgarden and he also released four solo studio albums during his career.
Bumbery said the family asked for privacy and would be working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of Cornell's death.