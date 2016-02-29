In one of the biggest upsets of the night, Sylvester Stallone did not win the Oscar for reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in Creed. Instead, the award went to Mark Rylance, the actor who portrayed a Soviet spy in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies.

Advertisement

One celebrity was definitely not happy about the decision: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger took to Twitter last night to send the actor a video message of condolence after his defeat. "Sly, just remember that no matter what they say, to me you were the best," he said. "You were the winner. I'm proud of you."

Advertisement

Never have we seen a more heartwarming bromance in our lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement