Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks Sylvester Stallone was robbed at the Oscars
The actor nominated for his performance in Creed lost out to best supporting actor winner Mark Rylance at the 88th Annual Academy Awards
In one of the biggest upsets of the night, Sylvester Stallone did not win the Oscar for reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in Creed. Instead, the award went to Mark Rylance, the actor who portrayed a Soviet spy in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies.
One celebrity was definitely not happy about the decision: Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger took to Twitter last night to send the actor a video message of condolence after his defeat. "Sly, just remember that no matter what they say, to me you were the best," he said. "You were the winner. I'm proud of you."
Never have we seen a more heartwarming bromance in our lives.