While never publicly ruling out working with the Corporation, this seems slightly at odds with what Richard Hammond and James May have previously said about returning to Top Gear…

Nevertheless, the Hammond and May were both snapped emerging from BBC television centre yesterday, so talks are presumably ongoing.

The trio may not be returning to Top Gear, but Shillinglaw still saw a bright future for the show, saying “This is a really creatively exciting moment, it’s a really good time to look at the show and all aspects of it. I think what viewers of Top Gear really care about and what I care about is getting a really exciting show.”

Shillinglaw also addressed fans who might be sceptical about a Clarkson-less Top Gear: “Rest assured any viewers of Top Gear out there, we care about our baby, we care about your baby, we will be determined to bring it back in a really exciting way.”