"Oh man, did you see her go?" he enthuses to RadioTimes.com between rehearsals. "Gorgeous. I’m putting my money on Katie."

But the Strictly professional is hedging his bets in favour of Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell.

"I think Daniel O’Donnell is going to be charming. He’s such a lovely man. He’s gentle and he’s got a lovely, gentle way of speaking. And he’s elegant and he stands well. He’s going to be charming."

His other runners and riders are also from the male line-up: "Jay McGuiness – I think he's going to be alright. And Peter [Andre] is going to be lovely. He's going to go down an absolute storm."

As for off-screen competition, Du Beke says there is rivalry between Strictly and ITV's The X Factor but "only from a mischievous perspective".

"I just think people love to see both of the show and if they can watch them both they will do... But if they to make a choice they’d probably choose Strictly. Just saying!"

Whether or not he finally waltzes away with the glitter ball trophy, Du Beke has no intention of retiring.

"I have no desire or inclination to stop. I absolutely love it. I shall be going as long as it goes whether they ask me or not – I’m just going to turn up. 'Who have I got? Come on, give me one.'"

