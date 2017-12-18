Presenter Fiona Bruce also pops into the Queen Vic for a chat with actresses June Brown (Dot Cotton) and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts).

The special was filmed earlier this year during a rather tumultuous time for the soap – right in the lead up to the much-hyped gas explosion which killed off Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell).

“Luckily, we managed to film on the EastEnders set before it was blown up," Bruce said in a statement.

“But we had plenty of drama of our own with rare memorabilia from some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, some stunning valuations and a drink at The Queen Vic with two of the Square’s most famous residents.”

The special is due to air at some point over the festive period – though no air date has yet been announced.