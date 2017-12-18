Antiques Roadshow heads to EastEnders set for festive special - and a pint in the Queen Vic
Fiona Bruce and co set up shop in Albert Square as they examine a selection of props from TV and the movies
Antiques Roadshow is heading to Walford for a festive special as part of the celebrations for its 40th anniversary.
The one-off episode sees the team travel to EastEnders' Albert Square (at Elstree Studios in North London) to value a selection of items from the history of film, music, theatre and TV including Jack Nicholson's axe from The Shining and props from the Harry Potter and Star Wars films.
Presenter Fiona Bruce also pops into the Queen Vic for a chat with actresses June Brown (Dot Cotton) and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts).
The special was filmed earlier this year during a rather tumultuous time for the soap – right in the lead up to the much-hyped gas explosion which killed off Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell).
“Luckily, we managed to film on the EastEnders set before it was blown up," Bruce said in a statement.
“But we had plenty of drama of our own with rare memorabilia from some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, some stunning valuations and a drink at The Queen Vic with two of the Square’s most famous residents.”
The special is due to air at some point over the festive period – though no air date has yet been announced.